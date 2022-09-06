UGC Invites applications for 5 new fellowships & research grants

University Grants Commission (UGC) has invited applications from eligible candidates for five recently-launched fellowship schemes and research grants. Eligible candidates can apply online at ugc.ac.in and frg.ugc.ac.in. Offline applications will not be accepted, the commission said.

Details on eligibility and guidelines are also available on the UGC website.

The five new schemes – Dr. S. Radhakrishnan UGC Post-Doctoral Fellowship, Dr. D.S. Kothari Research Grant for Newly Recruited Faculty Members, Research Grant for ln-service Faculty Members, Fellowship for Superannuated Faculty Members (Emeritus Fellowship) and Savitribai Jyotirao Phule Fellowship for Single Girl Child (SJSGC) – were launched on September 5 on the occasion of Teachers' Day.

"On the occasion of Teachers' Day, UGC is announcing several research schemes which will benefit Higher Educational Institutions across the country," UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar had told PTI.

The last date to apply for these scholarships is October 10. For more information, visit the official website of the commission.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON