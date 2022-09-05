Home / Education / News / UGC pay scale for teachers to be implemented in Punjab from October: CM

UGC pay scale for teachers to be implemented in Punjab from October: CM

news
Published on Sep 05, 2022 12:26 PM IST

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday announced his government will implement the University Grants Commission pay scales in colleges and universities from October in the state.

The Punjab CM also said that an approval has been given to hire guest faculty in government colleges.(Twitter/File)
The Punjab CM also said that an approval has been given to hire guest faculty in government colleges.(Twitter/File)
PTI |

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday announced his government will implement the University Grants Commission pay scales in colleges and universities from October in the state.

He also said that an approval has been given to hire guest faculty in government colleges.

Making the announcement on Teachers' Day, the chief minister said, “In all colleges and universities in Punjab, the University Grants Commission (UGC) 7th pay commission will be implemented from October 1, 2022."

Implementation of the UGC 7th pay commission has been a major demand of college and university teachers in Punjab.

Mann further said to meet the shortage of teachers, an approval has been given to hire guest faculty teachers in all government colleges in the state.

A notification in this regard will be issued soon, he said in a video message.

The AAP leader added that an increase in the pay of the guest faculty teachers who have been teaching in colleges for the last 18-20 years has also been made.

Get latest news onEducationalong with updates on Board Examsand Competitive Examsat Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ugc pay scale
ugc pay scale

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 05, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out