The University Grants Commission released the Standard Operating Procedures(SOPs) for the implementation of the National Credit Framework (NCrF) on Thursday. The guidelines will apply to institutions of Higher Education, Vocational Education, Training and Skilling (VETS) and School Education. The NCrF was approved by the Centre in April last year under the National Education Plan with a High Level Committee being formed shortly afterwards the approval. UGC releases SOP on National Credit Framework

“The NCrF SOP, notified by the UGC, marks a significant step towards our shared vision of a dynamic, inclusive, lifelong education system that empowers learners with relevant skills and knowledge for the 21st century,” said UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar.

He also said that he hopes the framework would enhance transparency and flexibility in education and contribute to providing skilled manpower to support India’s economic growth.

The NCrF SOPs are designed to provide “a clear guide to facilitate the assignment, accumulation, storage, transfer, and redemption of credits across school, higher, and vocational education and training,” according to the UGC.

This framework allows for the accumulation and transfer of credits, facilitating multiple entries and exits in the education and skilling system.

It sets a total of 1200 notional (estimate of hours required to complete classes, homework, etc) learning hours per year across these educational sectors, with 40 credits awarded upon successful completion. Students can earn additional credits by taking extra courses, programs, subjects, and projects, though credit allocation is based on learning outcomes determined through assessments.

In the NCrF system, credits are assigned based on specific time commitments and types of learning activities. The credits are also given for practical things such as sports, music, performing arts, etc. This is something that was not done earlier as the marks were only assigned to academic education. This will enable students to get a degree or diploma certificates in these skills if they have earned enough credits.

According to NCTF (National Credit Transfer Framework) guidelines, one credit is awarded for one hour of lecture, teaching, or tutorial per week. Alternatively, two hours of practical or field work, or three hours of experiential learning per week, can also be equated to one credit. Over the course of a semester, one credit corresponds to 15 hours of theoretical instruction, 30 hours of practical work or lab sessions, or 45 hours of experiential learning.

This allows students to gain practical experiences and skills while they are enrolled in an educational institution and vice-versa.

For internships or field work, the credit allocation is half that of lectures or tutorials. In the case of apprenticeships, credits are based on the duration of the program rather than hours. For example, a three-month apprenticeship is worth 10 credits. In all cases, it is crucial that the learning outcomes are clearly defined according to NCTF levels and are assessed appropriately to award credits.

The NCrF provides multiple entry and exit points, this means that if a student wishes to halt their studies for some time they can do so and resume again provided they have enough credit points. This also means that a student wishing to appear for some other institute, vocation, or even a grade may do so provided they have enough credit points corresponding to the rules.

Vacancies for lateral entry into academic programs are determined by several factors. These include the number of spots available due to student exits at the end of an even semester, the required student-teacher ratio, the adequacy of infrastructure, and other relevant elements of the teaching and learning process.

For lateral entry into an undergraduate program during an odd semester, certain considerations apply. The core courses and NCRF levels from the student's previous program must be mapped to the new program. If the core courses are aligned, the student can transfer to another institution without issues. If there is a mismatch, the receiving institution may still accept the student but must provide a bridge course to address any gaps. Institutions are required to publish their lateral entry eligibility criteria and admission process on their websites.

Member of the Delhi University Academic Council Mithuraaj Dhusiya said that the SOP will "complicate" things further as "having so many conditions takes away the focus from the main degree." Dhusiya said that while the policy itself is positive since it allows students to explore options but "it needs to have better guidelines." Dhusiya said that how because of so many credit points for skill based activities, the credit number for core papers has reduced.

"There is a limited number of credits as a part of curriculum and minimum number of credits to get to next year. These guidelines will take away time from the core courses as students will be burdened and will not end up learning anything. This structure will complicate things further," he said.