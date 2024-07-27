UGC accepting applications from HEIs for offering courses in ODL, online modes, deadline till July 31

The University Grants Commission, UGC, is accepting applications from eligible Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) for offering courses in Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode and/or online mode, for the academic year 2024-25. The registrations which began on July 25, will close on July 31, 2024. The UGC is accepting applications from HEIs for offering courses in ODL, online mode. Window to apply is open till July 31, 2024.

The UGC wrote in an official notification, “UGC invites fresh online applications from eligible Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) as per Regulation 3(A) and Regulation 3(B)(b) of UGC (Open and Distance Learning Programmes and Online Programmes) Regulations, 2020 and its amendments for recognition of programmes under Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode and/or Online mode for the academic year 2024-25, the academic session beginning October 2024 (revised front July-August, 2024).”

Also read: IGNOU appoints Prof Uma Kanjilal as new Acting Vice Chancellor, know about her academic achievements and more

The HEIs can submit their applications on the online portal at deb.ugc.ac.in. The notice further stated that the “duly certified hard copy of the application along with the original affidavit and annexure(s) should reach Deputy Secretary, Distance Education Bureau, UGC, 35, Feroze Shah Road, New Delhi -110001 by 7th August 2024.”

Notably, the academic session will be commencing from October 2024, according to the official notice.

It may be mentioned here that the submission of application forms by HEIs should not be regarded as a grant of approval. The notice said, “HEIs may please note that the mere submission of an application should not be considered as a grant of approval and that all application(s) shall be subject to scrutiny with respect to the standards stipulated in the UGC (Open and Distance Learning Programmes and Online Programmes) Regulations, 2020’ and its amendments.”

Also read: NABARD Grade A Recruitment 2024: Apply for 102 Assistant Manager posts at nabard.org

Meanwhile, eligible HEIs that are already recognized by the UGC to offer ODL and/or Online Programmes for the academic year 2024-25 should apply for recognition of additional programmes, if any, said the notice.

Also read: UPSC CAPF AC Admit Cards released, direct link to download, vacancies and other important details here

Furthermore, educational institutions that are deemed to be universities are required to first seek prior approval/recommendation/ NOC of AICTE for offering programmes (under the ambit of AICTE) in ODL and/or Online mode, before submitting an application to UGC.

For more information, candiates can visit the official website of UGC.