IGNOU appoints Prof Uma Kanjilal as new Acting Vice Chancellor, know about her academic achievements and more

The Indira Gandhi National Open University, IGNOU, has appointed Prof Uma Kanjilal as its new Acting Vice-Chancellor. Prof Uma Kanjilal, who has been appointed IGNOU's new Acting Vice Chancellor, has an illustrious career to her credit.

A press release issued by the university in this regard stated that Prof Kanjilal will replace Prof Nageshwar Rao who is completing his term as the Acting Vice Chancellor.

Prof Kanjilal, who was serving as the Pro-Vice Chancellor of the University, has an illustrious professional background to her credit. She began her career as a Research Assistant at IIT Kanpur in 1984 and has held various positions, including Cataloguer and Professional Assistant at IGNCA, and rose through the academic ranks at IGNOU from Lecturer to Professor, a position she has held since 2003, the release informed.

She also has extensive administrative experience – she has served as a Librarian in Charge, Director of the School of Social Sciences, Director of the Advanced Centre for Informatics and Innovative Learning, Director of the Inter-University Consortium for Technology-Enabled Flexible Education and Development, and as Director of the Centre for Online Education.

If that is not all, Prof Kanjilal has also been a part of international assignments which include consultancy roles for CEMCA and UNRWA, and module development for the Commonwealth of Learning.

She has been a Fulbright Scholar at the University of Illinois and has received numerous awards including the Manthan Award for eGyankosh and DELNET’s Best Lending Library Award, the release said.

Apart from the other portfolios, Prof Kanjilal is one of the National Coordinators for SWAYAM which offers free online courses across various disciplines, allowing learners to access high-quality educational content.

Additionally, she is also associated with SWAYAM PRABHA, which involves educational DTH (Direct-to-Home) channels broadcasting educational programs 24x7, providing valuable content to learners.ht ed