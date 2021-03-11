University education should instill curiosity in students: Rajasthan Governor
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Wednesday said that university education should instill curiosity and creativity in students.
He said that only education which gives the power of ideas and flight of imagination to the students can benefit the nation and society.
Addressing the second convocation of Maharaja Surajmal Brij University, Bharatpur, Mishra said teachers should not be limited to just textbooks but keep themselves updated.
He said that universities should establish their unique identity in research and development. The tradition of fundamental research needs to be developed for this by linking Indian art, culture, history, tradition and ancient literature with new subjects, Mishra further said.
On the occasion, former director of Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow, Dr Devi Singh said the main objective of education is not only teaching textbook materials but also to develop the vision of exploration and experimentation among the students by preparing them for the challenges of future life.
