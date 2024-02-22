University of Canberra and Cricket ACT launch cricket coaching in India

University of Canberra (UC) and Cricket ACT joined hands to provide in-school programs, tailored to enhance the skills of aspiring young cricket players across India. University of Canberra (UC) and Cricket ACT joined hands to provide in-school programs, tailored to enhance the skills of aspiring young cricket players across India.

The agreement was signed by University of Canberra Interim Vice-Chancellor, Professor Lucy Johnston, and Cricket ACT CEO, Olivia Thornton at the Jamia Millia Islamia University Ground in New Delhi.

According to a press release by Study Canberra, the partnership aims to bring an international perspective to cricket education in India, leveling the playing field especially for girls and women in cricket, and creating opportunities for cultural exchange.

The partnership also includes the following arrangements:

● Sponsorships

● Work-integrated learning opportunities that provided students with practical industry experience

● Opportunities for collaborative research with industry partners

● ‘Study and play’ pathways for Indian students in Canberra

Selected students are also given an opportunity for a cultural exchange program, where they get to visit Australia’s capital city and experience local sporting culture, mentioned the press release.

“With cricket deeply entrenched in the sporting scenes of both India and Australia, this was a great opportunity to engage in this shared passion. We hope this initiative will help to empower young cricketers in India with the aptitude needed to excel both on and off the field, ultimately contributing to India’s amazing cricketing legacy on the global stage," said Professor Lucy Johnston, Interim Vice-Chancellor, University of Canberra.