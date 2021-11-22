Home / Education / News / UP constable arrested for appearing as dummy candidate in police job exam
UP constable arrested for appearing as dummy candidate in police job exam

The Uttar Pradesh police arrested one more member of the “solver gang” who allegedly appeared as dummy candidates in police recruitment examinations, officials said on Sunday.
UP constable arrested for appearing as dummy candidate in police job exam (Image for representational purpose)
Published on Nov 22, 2021 09:27 AM IST
PTI | , Meerut

The accused has been identified as Ravikant, a resident of Mathura. He worked as a constable with the state police, they said.

Superintendent of Police (rural) Keshav Kumar said the accused constable was missing from duty since the last few months.

He said Ravikant appeared as dummy candidate at a college on Meerut-Baghpat road.

The officer said the police had arrested other members of the gang - Ashutosh Mani Tripathi and Sahir Khan - on November 14. Two more members - Imran and Deepak - were also arrested in this regard on November 17, he said.

New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 22, 2021
