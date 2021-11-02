Home / Education / News / UP govt gives appointment letters to newly recruited Assistant Engineers
news

UP govt gives appointment letters to newly recruited Assistant Engineers

  • UPPSC-selected assistant engineers in the Department of Housing and Urban Planning have been issued appointment letters on Tuesday.
UP govt gives appointment letters to newly recruited Assistant Engineers (HT file)
UP govt gives appointment letters to newly recruited Assistant Engineers (HT file)
Published on Nov 02, 2021 12:53 PM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath distributed appointment letters to newly recruited Assistant Engineers in the Department of Housing and Urban Planning on Tuesday. The exam was conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC).

A total of 33 candidates out of the 46 selected ones received the appointment letters today, the CM’s office has said. For the rest of the candidates, the process of issue of appointment letters is under progress, it added.

“I heartily congratulate and congratulate all the newly selected engineers for successfully securing a place in the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission examination and getting selected in the housing department: CM Yogi Adityanath,” CMO, Uttar Pradesh has tweeted, in series, in Hindi.

“In a transparent manner, out of 46 newly selected engineers, 33 are being given appointment letters here. Rest of the process is in progress. No candidate would have felt the need for recommendation at any stage from the advertisement to the process of appointment to these posts: CM Yogi Adityanath,” it has also tweeted.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
up govt on appointment up government
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 02, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out