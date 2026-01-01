UP: Outsourcing firm booked over irregularities in Abhyudaya Scheme recruitment

Uttar Pradesh Minister Asim Arun has ordered strict action over alleged irregularities in the recruitment of course coordinators under the Chief Minister Abhyudaya Scheme, leading to an FIR against an outsourcing firm and an administrative probe.

The FIR was lodged at Gomti Nagar Police Station against Avni Paridhi Energy & Communication Pvt Ltd, Lucknow, on charges of conspiracy, use of forged documents and appointments made in violation of rules, according to a statement of the Department issued Wednesday.

Arun, the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Social Welfare, has also ordered a departmental inquiry into the matter.

The minister said the action came on a complaint, received on October 29, 2025, alleging irregularities in the recruitment of course coordinators engaged through outsourcing for Abhyudaya coaching centres operating across the state.

In the wake of the complaint, a departmental investigation was conducted, and all recruitment-related documents were scrutinised.

According to norms, passing the UP PCS main examination was mandatory for appointment as a course coordinator.

However, the probe revealed that several candidates who had not cleared the exam were appointed, and of the 69 candidates examined, only 21 were found eligible, according to the statement.

The inquiry found that documents were allegedly forged to secure appointments for ineligible candidates, with the outsourcing company being prima facie held responsible, it stated.

The minister has directed an administrative investigation into the role and negligence of officials and staff responsible for document verification. He also ordered that police verification and document verification be made mandatory for all future outsourcing appointments.

Arun said verification of all currently working outsourced personnel would also be carried out to ensure transparency and adherence to eligibility norms.