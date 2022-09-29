Home / Education / News / UPSC launches android app for accessing exam related information, download now

UPSC launches android app for accessing exam related information, download now

Published on Sep 29, 2022 11:10 PM IST

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has launched a UPSC mobile application (android) for accessing examination and recruitment related information.

The mobile application is now available for download on Google Play Store by the name of UPSC- Official App.
The mobile application is now available for download on Google Play Store by the name of UPSC- Official App.(upsc.gov.in)
The mobile application is now available for download on Google Play Store by the name of UPSC- Official App.

“Union Public Service Commission has launched UPSC android App on Google Play Store for accessing all the Examination and Recruitment related information through mobile. This app, however, would not allow to fill application forms using mobile.” reads the official notice.

UPSC has provided the link for download. Link here-

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.upsc.upsc

Candidates can use the app to acquire information related to exams and recruitment but the app cannot be used to fill application forms.

Here’s how to download app

Visit the Google Play store or click on direct link given above

Search for ‘UPSC- Official App’ on the store

Install the application on your mobile

