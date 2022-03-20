Home / Education / News / UPSC opens helpline for reserved category candidates
UPSC opens helpline for reserved category candidates

  • The toll free helpline number, 1800118711, has been launched as a part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, the UPSC said.
Published on Mar 20, 2022 06:49 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on March 20 launched a helpline to assist reserve category candidates apply for examinations and recruitment drives. The toll free helpline number, 1800118711, has been launched as a part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, which marks 75 years of Indian independence.

“To be part of this grand celebration and a step in this direction, the Union Public Service Commission has opened a ‘HELPLINE’ (Toll Free Number 1800118711) with the objective to assist the candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC), Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), who have applied/ or are intending to apply for the Commission’s Examinations/ Recruitments,” the commission said.

“This initiative is also a part of the Commission’s endeavors of undertaking such candidate’s friendly measures,” it added.

The helpline will remain open on all working days during the office hours. Reserved category candidates can contact the commission on the helpline number in case of any difficulties while filling application forms.

The UPSC on March 17 announced results of Civil Services Mains exams conducted from January 7 to January 16, 2022.

Candidates who have qualified in the Main exam can appear for the personality test (interview) for selection to the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and other Central Services (Group A and Group B) from April 5, 2022.

