Mon, Sept 08, 2025
Utkal University evicts outsiders from hostels

PTI | , Bhubaneswar
Published on: Sept 08, 2025 01:32 pm IST

Utkal University authorities on Monday evicted outsiders staying illegally in hostels on the campus, an official of the institution said.

The hostel superintendents and other staffers, in the presence of police personnel, broke the locks of rooms in boys' hostels 1, 2, 3 and 5 and removed the belongings of those residing illegally there, he said.

Odisha's Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj said that non-boarders were being evicted from the hostels of Utkal University here to maintain a study-friendly environment on the campus.

Eight platoons of police force have been deployed on the campus for the eviction drive, he said.

The minister appealed to the former students and other outsiders to cooperate with the university authorities, as they also have a responsibility to ensure an academic environment on the campus.

The drive was carried out after outsiders remained on the campus despite the university issuing a deadline for them to vacate the hostels, officials said.

Their presence posed security challenges as instances of late-night disturbances and altercations leading to law and order situations were reported, they said.

