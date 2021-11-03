Vacant DElEd seats in UP: Direct admissions to 1.32 lakh seats from Nov 8

Now, private institutions will give direct admissions against 1,32,766 vacant seats of Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd)-2021, formerly known as BTC, from November 8. The institutions have been given time till November 13 to fill as many seats as they can on their respective campuses, state education department officials said.

Secretary of Examination Regulatory Authority, Prayagraj, Sanjay Kumar Upadhyay, has instructed these private institutes to upload the information of the candidates who take admissions in their respective institutions on the designated website by November 15. He has also warned that if the information failed to be uploaded by November 15, the admissions will not be considered valid, they added.

According to the schedule finalised by the Exam Regulatory Authority, the body overseeing the admissions, private colleges will receive applications from 10 am to 4 pm daily from November 8 to November 13. From 4 to 5 pm, the merit list of the applicants will be prepared and pasted on the notice board and the institutions will inform the newly admitted candidates by phone or message about it. The information of the candidates taking admission daily will be uploaded and locked on the website, said Upadhyay.

As in the first phase, the candidates have already been given the opportunity to fill their choice of the institute, so in the second phase, in the event of non-availability of additional candidates from the reserved/special reservation category, direct admission will be done by converting these vacant seats to unreserved category seats for the purpose of filling them, officials explained.

Candidates who have already been admitted in an institute for the DElEd course will not be included in the second stage. Significantly, candidates against a total of 2,28,900 seats in private colleges and 10,600 seats in District Institutes of Education and Training (DIETs), were allotted seats in the first phase of the admission process. However, candidates took admission in only 10,134 seats of DIET and 86,000 seats of private institutes with many private colleges failing to get even a single admission. This has resulted in a total of 1,32,766 seats of DElEd courses lying vacant at present even after the conclusion of three rounds of the online counselling.

What makes the waning interest of candidates in the course obvious is the fact that this lack of interest comes despite the fact that 2020 was a “zero session” with no admissions getting conducted owing to Covid-19 and this time the last date of applications was extended thrice in hope of attracting candidates.

The DElEd is a two-year diploma programme for candidates aspiring to be a teacher in primary and upper primary schools. The examination and evaluation of candidates is done in four semesters to prepare them to teach students from Class 1-8.

At present, in Uttar Pradesh, there are around 3,087 colleges offering the course and having around 2,18,166 seats between them. The 67 government-run DIETs and one CTE in Varanasi between them have another 10,600 seats. As a result, around 2,28,766 seats of the course are on offer in UP this year.

Till 2017, the two-year DElEd course was mandatory for aspirants wishing to bag teaching positions in government-run primary and upper primary schools operating under the Basic Education Council of the state. However, from 2018, BEd was also introduced as an optional qualification for the posts and this saw most candidates opting for BEd over DElEd as BEd gave them eligibility of not just applying for vacancies in government-run primary and upper primary schools but also secondary schools of the state.