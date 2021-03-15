Will discuss patriotism in schools to make students 'kattar deshbhakt': Kejriwal
Delhi government has decided to discuss patriotism in schools every day for an hour to make students 'kattar deshbhakts', Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday.
Speaking at an event, the Chief Minister said, "Patriotism is not taught in our schools. We have decided to discuss patriotism every day for an hour in schools to make students 'kattar deshbhakts'. We will also take teachings of Bhagat Singh and BR Ambedkar to every household."
Kejriwal also laid foundation stone of sewage project in Kirari. He said, "We have allocated ₹500 crores budget for the sewage project in Kirari. We want your (public) support to complete the project before four years. Please cooperate when the work starts."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
12 teachers of a school in Telangana found positive for COVID-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IIT Madras establishes Institute Advisory Board to incorporate global practices
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will discuss patriotism in schools to make students 'kattar deshbhakt': Kejriwal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DU online exams 2021: Important instruction for candidates
- DU online exams 2021: According to the guidelines, the students shall answer the questions on A4 Size papers and mark page numbers on the top of each page.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pokhriyal announces linking of OTPRMS certificates with DigiLocker
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt committed to expanding institutes of medical excellence: Harsh Vardhan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Surat college, 2 schools shut as 20 students contract COVID-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No promotion without exams for school students: Karnataka minister clarifies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Students of Class 1 to 8 may be promoted without any exam: Odisha Minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha to establish 3 Eklavya schools in Sambalpur
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DUTA continues DU shutdown, alleges govt planning to disaffiliate 12 colleges
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prof AK Singh takes charge as new VC of Rajju Bhaiya State varsity
- Talking to the media, after joining as the new VC, Prof Singh said that implementing courses under the guidelines of National Education Policy (NEP)-2021 would be his priority.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nagaland govt decides to allow reopening of primary schools
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
President Kovind to attend convocation at NIT Rourkela on March 21
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NID students take part in designing modern street vending carts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox