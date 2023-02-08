Home / Education / News / XLRI achieves 100% placements for 2021-23 batch for 2 flagship programmes

XLRI achieves 100% placements for 2021-23 batch for 2 flagship programmes

Published on Feb 08, 2023

XLRI has achieved 100 percent placement for 2021-2023 batch. All 463 students secured job offers through this placement drive.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Xavier School of Management has concluded placement drive for batch 2021-2023 with 100 percent placement record. The highest international package offered is 1.1 crore for the HR domain.

The placement drive was conducted by the School in January- February 2023 for its two flagship program- Two-year Postgraduate Diploma in Management - Human Resource Management and the Two-year Postgraduate Diploma in Management - Business Management. All 463 students of the batch have secured job offered through the final recruitment process.

As per a press release issued by XLRI, the process saw participation from 117 recruiters with 484 domestic offers and 3 international offers, including 30 new recruiters. These also include pre-placement offers (PPOs) which were offered to 43.8% of the batch on the basis of their performance during their summer internships.

The highest domestic offer is 78.2 lakh from the ITES sector. The average salary witnessed a rise from 30.7 lakh per annum to 32.7 lakh per annum. The median salary offered to the batch stood at 30.0 lakhs per annum with the top 10th and 25th percentile averages being 57.7 lakhs and 46.8 lakhs per annum, respectively.

This year a total of 30 new recruiters made job offers to the students of the School. The new final recruiters included Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Emaar Properties, HSBC, Indigo Edge, Mercedes Benz, Nykaa, Samagra Governance, Shell, Zomato, according to the official press statement.

