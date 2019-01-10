NIACL AO admit card released at newindia.co.in, prelims on Jan 30

New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL) has released the admit card for administrative officers (generalists and specialist, scale 1) prelims examination 2019. The online prelims examination for administrative officers (AO) will be held on January 30.

NIACL AO Prelims exam: Here is the direct link to download admit card

NIACL has also released an information handout for the AO phase 1 examination.

The preliminary Examination consisting of Objective Tests for 100 marks will be conducted online. This would consist of 3 sections including English language, Reasoning ability and Quantitative Aptitude. Candidates have to qualify in each test/section by securing passing marks to be decided by the Company. Adequate number of candidates in each category as decided by the Company will be shortlisted for the Main Examination.

Candidates who qualify in the prelims can appear in the main examination to be held on March 2. The main examination will consist of objective tests for 200 marks and descriptive test for 30 marks. Both the objective and descriptive tests will be online. Candidates will have to answer descriptive test by typing on the computer. Immediately after completion of objective test, descriptive test will be administered.

The exam is being held to fill 312 vacancies for administrative officers (generalists and specialist, scale 1).

Direct link to check the official notification of the recruitment.

First Published: Jan 10, 2019 13:53 IST