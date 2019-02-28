NIOS D El Ed result 2018-19 declared today at dled.nios.ac.in, here’s how to check

The National School of Open Schooling on Wednesday declared the result of third Diploma in Elementary Education (D El Ed) examination 2018 for untrained in-service teachers. The examination was held on December 20 and 21. On December 20 the examination was held for the subject ‘Understanding Children in Inclusive Context’ (code 506), while on December 21 the exam was held for Community and Elementary Education ( code 507). The exams were held between 2pm and 5pm on both the days. Here is the direct link to check result.

1) Visit the official website of NIOS at nios.ac.in

2) Click on the link for NIOS DElEd for untrained teachers

3) Click on ‘Public Notice for D.El.Ed Teachers’

4) Click on the link ‘Result of the 3rd D.El.Ed Examination held in December 2018 (Declared on 27.02.2019)’

4) Key in your enrolment number and select Date of birth provided during registration on the login page

5) Click on submit

6) Result will be displayed on the screen

7) Download and take a printout

First Published: Feb 28, 2019 13:31 IST