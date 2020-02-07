e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 07, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / NIOS date sheet 2020 for Class 10 and Class 12 examination released

NIOS date sheet 2020 for Class 10 and Class 12 examination released

National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the date sheet for Secondary (Class 10) and Senior Secondary (Class 12) March-April 2020 examinations.

education Updated: Feb 07, 2020 14:21 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
NIOS 10th 12th exam date sheet has been released separately for examination to be held at India centres and examination to be held overseas.
NIOS 10th 12th exam date sheet has been released separately for examination to be held at India centres and examination to be held overseas.(nios.ac.in)
         

National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the date sheet for Secondary (Class 10) and Senior Secondary (Class 12) March-April 2020 examinations. The date sheet has been released separately for examination to be held at India centres and examination to be held overseas.

Students who have registered themselves for the examination can download their admit cards by visiting the official website of NIOS at nios.ac.in.

The NIOS Senior Secondary or Class 12 examinations 2020 will start from March 24 and end on April 24, 2020. The Secondary or Class 10 examinations will also start from March 24 and conclude on April 24.

The practical exams for both Class 10 and Class 12 will be conducted between March 11 and March 25.

Direct link to download Class 10, 12 date sheet for Students appearing in exam centres in India

Direct link to download Class 10 and Class 12 date sheet for overseas Exam Centre students.

tags
top news
‘Peace and non-violence won’ after Bodo agreement: PM Modi in Assam’s Kokrajhar
‘Peace and non-violence won’ after Bodo agreement: PM Modi in Assam’s Kokrajhar
Cong’s Maharashtra ally Shiv Sena showers praise on AAP’s Kejriwal in Delhi
Cong’s Maharashtra ally Shiv Sena showers praise on AAP’s Kejriwal in Delhi
‘Dear Rahul Gandhiji…’: Minister sets up row in Lok Sabha during Question Hour
‘Dear Rahul Gandhiji…’: Minister sets up row in Lok Sabha during Question Hour
‘There’s a problem’: Supreme Court to hear Shaheen Bagh case after Delhi polls
‘There’s a problem’: Supreme Court to hear Shaheen Bagh case after Delhi polls
India Predicted XI: With series on the line, Kohli to take 2 tough calls
India Predicted XI: With series on the line, Kohli to take 2 tough calls
Malang review: Aditya, Disha’s film is a missed opportunity
Malang review: Aditya, Disha’s film is a missed opportunity
Two patents in bag, invite from NASA, but this Bihar boy wants to do big for India
Two patents in bag, invite from NASA, but this Bihar boy wants to do big for India
Coronavirus claims world’s biggest capacity car plant
Coronavirus claims world’s biggest capacity car plant
trending topics
UPTET Result 2020JEE Main RegistrationCoronavirusDeepika PadukoneJanhvi KapoorMSK PrasadPhonePe vs Google PayBaaghi 3 Trailer

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News