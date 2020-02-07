NIOS date sheet 2020 for Class 10 and Class 12 examination released

education

Updated: Feb 07, 2020 14:21 IST

National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the date sheet for Secondary (Class 10) and Senior Secondary (Class 12) March-April 2020 examinations. The date sheet has been released separately for examination to be held at India centres and examination to be held overseas.

Students who have registered themselves for the examination can download their admit cards by visiting the official website of NIOS at nios.ac.in.

The NIOS Senior Secondary or Class 12 examinations 2020 will start from March 24 and end on April 24, 2020. The Secondary or Class 10 examinations will also start from March 24 and conclude on April 24.

The practical exams for both Class 10 and Class 12 will be conducted between March 11 and March 25.

Direct link to download Class 10, 12 date sheet for Students appearing in exam centres in India

Direct link to download Class 10 and Class 12 date sheet for overseas Exam Centre students.