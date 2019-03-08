NIOS DElEd Admit Card released for 4th exam at dled.nios.ac.in, exam on March 15

NIOS D.El.ED Admit Card 2019: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the hall ticket for fourth exams that will be held on March 15, 2019. The admit cards can be downloaded from its official website dled.nios.ac.in.

The NIOS fourth exams will be held for papers 508, 509 and 510.

Read More: NIOS D.El.Ed date sheet revised for fourth semester exam, check fresh schedule here

NIOS DElEd Hall Ticket 2019: How to download

Visit the official website of NIOS DElEd at dled.nios.ac.in

Click on the link that reads “Hall ticket/Intimation card for 4th D.El.Ed Examination (508,509/510) schedule from 15th March 2019”

Key in your enrolment number and date of birth and submit.

Your NIOS Deled admit card will appear on the screen.

Download and take its print out.

On the day of exam, candidates should carry one valid photo id proof issued by the government with their hall ticket to enter into the exam hall.

Click here to download the admit card

First Published: Mar 08, 2019 07:52 IST