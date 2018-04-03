NIRF India Rankings 2018: AIIMS Delhi is the top medical institution

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi was adjudged as the top medical school in the countrywide government ranking of educational institutions on Tuesday.

AIIMS, which applied for the first time for an inclusion in the list, was followed by Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh and Christian Medical College in Vellore.

Union human resources development (HRD) minister Prakash Javadekar released the India Rankings of National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) in New Delhi under nine categories – overall, universities, engineering, colleges, management, pharmacy, medical, architecture, and law this year.

The ministry prepares the list on the basis of teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practices, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity, and perception.

The system of announcing rankings every year was introduced in 2016 by the HRD ministry and the framework outlines a methodology to rank institutions across India.