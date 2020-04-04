e-paper
NIT Karnataka produces hand sanitizers

NIT Karnataka produces hand sanitizers

education Updated: Apr 04, 2020 16:37 IST
Press Trust of India
Mangaluru
Hand sanitizers.
Hand sanitizers.(AFP file)
         

The chemistry department of National Institute of Technology-Karnataka (NIT-K) here has started producing hand sanitizers in view of its shortage in the market after the coronavirus outbreak.

The social initiative led by Arun Isloor, professor and head of the department, was launched by NIT-K director K Uma Maheshwar Rao.

The raw materials needed for this product were provided by the institute.

It has plans to produce 5,000 bottles of sanitizer containing 70 mm each.

The sanitizers already manufactured were distributed to Suratkal police station, health department, petrol bunks and employees of NIT-K, including the security staff.

Isloor said the product has been manufactured conforming to high standards set by the World Health Organisation.

