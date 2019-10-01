Niti Aayog’s School Education Quality Index: Maharashtra slips three positions down despite improving overall score

education

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 14:37 IST

Even as the state education department introduced various new initiatives in school education over the last five years, the efforts don’t seem to have translated into improving learning outcomes of students. In a recently released report on School Education Quality Index (SEQI) released by NITI Aayog, the state’s ranking fell by three positions amongst 20 states.

While Maharashtra had ranked third among 20 big states in 2018, the rank fell to 6 this time with the state performing poorly especially in areas like infrastructural facilities and outcomes and equity. The report evaluates the performance of all the states on the basis of 33 parameters. While the state’s overall performance score increased from 58.6% in 2015-16 to 62.5% in 2016-17, other states like Gujrat, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh which had earlier scored less moved up on the indicators.

Read more: Niti Aayog’s School Education Quality Index: Rank wise list of states and UTs

The report revealed that while the state recorded a 60% performance on the quality of education, when it came to administrative process which are required to implement various schemes, its performance was low- 50%.

While Kerala has topped he overall rankings with an overall score of 76.6%, Uttar Pradesh stood last with 36.4% performance.

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 14:06 IST