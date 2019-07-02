No clash between winter exams and Diwali holidays this year: MU

Winter semester examinations at the University of Mumbai (MU) will avoid clashing with Diwali holidays this academic year, the varsity said on Monday.

Since MU colleges reopened six to 12 days earlier than they did last year, this will allow third-year degree examinations to be scheduled either before or after the vacation period, which will start from October 25.

However, some of the repeat or allowed-to-keep-term (ATKT) exams will still overlap with the holidays, according to MU.

“This year, MU has taken efforts to ensure major examinations and their assessment are finished before the holidays. We had sought inputs from teachers while preparing the academic calendar,” said an MU official.

On Monday, MU declared the commencement dates of 463 semester examinations of all four faculties. The fifth semester BCom examination, which accounts for the highest number of students, will start the earliest (October 1), followed by the fifth semester BA and BSc examinations (October 10).Tests for most of the self-financed courses will be held after the vacation.

The colleges, however, are concerned about completing the mandatory 90-day teaching period per semester, as required by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

“It will be too early to conduct the first and second-year examinations in September. The colleges can conduct these exams after the winter vacations or alongside the third-year MU exams. In any case, we will have to ensure that we teach for at least 90 days and the syllabus is completed,” said Hemlata Bagla, principal, KC College, Churchgate.

Vijay Sarode, GM Vedak College of Science, Raigad, said that MU is to be blamed for poor scheduling of examination. “Due to the mismanagement of the university, teachers haven’t been able to enjoy their vacation. Besides, teachers in many colleges don’t contribute to the assessment of papers, resulting in the delay of results.”

First Published: Jul 02, 2019 09:41 IST