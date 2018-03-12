 No plan to have common course for all boards: HRD Ministry | education | high school | Hindustan Times
Updated: Mar 12, 2018 20:12 IST
The Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry on Monday ruled out any plan to introduce a common course in CBSE, ICSE and other state boards, saying the uniform syllabus across the country will not take into account the local culture and language.

The Ministry also denied having any plan to close the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS). Minister of State for HRD Upendra Kushwaha in response to a written question in Lok Sabha on Monday said, “The government does not plan to introduce a common course in CBSE, state education boards, NIOS and ICSE”.

“Multiplicity of curricula and educational resources are desirable as the uniform syllabus across nation does not take into account the local contexts, culture and language,” he said.

In response to another question, Kushwaha said, “The government does not propose to close the NIOS”.

