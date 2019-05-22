No taker, Bhagalpur varsity drops PG course in Angika

TM Bhagalpur University (TMBU) have finally decided to discontinue the new session for postgraduate course in Angika, a regional dialect spoken by people in nearly two dozen districts of Bihar and Jharkhand, since no student had turned up for enrolment even after extending the admission deadline.

Leela Chand Saha, the in-charge vice-chancellor, said the Angika department had drawn a blank in fresh enrolment. “In the absence of students, there is no alternative than to discontinue the current session. However, classes would continue for students enrolled in previous sessions,” he said.

The postgraduate course in Angika was started by the TMBU in 2002.

Saha said the university would explore the possibility of introducing the subject at undergraduate level from the next session to encourage students to enrol at the masters level.

Saha said Angika, an allied subject of Hindi, was currently being taught by teachers of Hindi department.

Though admissions have remained restricted to a single digit number in some other subjects, including Maithili, the university has decided to continue new sessions despite the low enrolment of students, the V-C said.

A teacher, who did not want to be named, said that initially, there was enrolment against all 75 seats in Angika department, but it started dropping in subsequent sessions. The number of students admitted in the department was less than 10 in last few sessions, he said. Teachers at the university are of the view that the government’s recognition of the subject in competitive examinations was still awaited and the subject had gradually lost popularity among students.

First Published: May 22, 2019 18:14 IST