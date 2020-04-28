e-paper
Home / Education / Not feasible to conduct pending class 10th, 12th board exams now, Sisodia suggests MHRD

Not feasible to conduct pending class 10th, 12th board exams now, Sisodia suggests MHRD

“Not feasible now to conduct pending board exams for class 10, 12. Students should be promoted on the basis of performance in internal exams like it was done for classes 9, 11,” Sisodia said.

education Updated: Apr 28, 2020 18:57 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (ANI)
         

It is not feasible now to conduct board exams of classes 10 and 12 which are pending due to the lockdown imposed to curb the COVID-19 spread, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia suggested Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Tuesday.

He made the recommendations during a meeting of state education ministers chaired by the Human Resource Development (HRD) minister.

“Not feasible now to conduct pending board exams for class 10, 12. Students should be promoted on the basis of performance in internal exams like it was done for classes 9, 11,” Sisodia said.

“Curriculum for the next session be reduced by 30 per cent, exams like JEE, NEET be conducted on the basis of reduced syllabus,” he added.

