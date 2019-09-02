Novel coating to beat air pollution effects on materials of daily use

education

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 16:02 IST

Dust and corrosion have a detrimental impact on your car, ceiling fans and all other metallic bodies. But all these will now be passe with the invention of a unique super-hydrophobic (water repelling) coating to eliminate discolouration of the surface, physical damage or corrosion on a long-term basis..

Shiv Nadar University on Monday announced that it has developed a novel coating to beat air and water-pollution effects on materials of everyday use. Developed by extracting the nano-silica particles of rice husk (an agriculture waste product), it also has the potential to offer an alternative to crop residue burning by farmers, a major cause for air pollution in the northern part of the country.

The self-cleaning coating is a cost-effective and eco-friendly substitute for the existing toxic paints and coatings available in the market. Inspired by the super-hydrophobic nature of the lotus leaves, the coating is developed by Harpreet Singh Grewal and Harpreet Arora, associate professors, and their research team at the School of Engineering at the University.

The research has been sponsored by the Government of India’s Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), and has been tested under extreme weather conditions including rain and storms. Results of the research indicate that the exposure to the outdoor conditions has no impact on the coating, the two associate professors claimed.

Another important feature of the coating is that it is non-toxic and can be applied on all household appliances, buildings, automobiles and industrial components to help elongate their life, the duo said.

The existing paints and coatings available in the market contain toxic elements like Lead, Hexavalent Chromium or chemical compounds that cause serious health effects, such as reproductive problems, birth defects, and aggravated asthma due to air pollution, they claimed.

Highlighting the importance of this invention coming out of agricultural waste, Rupamanjari Ghosh, vice chancellor, Shiv Nadar University, UP said, “Dust and corrosion have a detrimental impact on the industrial and mechanical operations especially in regions that deal with the problem of heightened air pollution.”

“Excessive corrosion leads to unnecessary wear-and-tear of machines and devices, reducing their efficacy and functional life. It is extremely rewarding, therefore, to see researchers at the Shiv Nadar University find a creative and sustainable solution to this wide-spread problem,” she said.

Corrosion has a huge economic and environmental impact on virtually all facets of the infrastructure, from highways, bridges, and buildings to oil and gas rigs to factories and industrial plants. In addition to causing severe damage and being a potent threat to public safety, corrosion disrupts operations and requires extensive repair and replacement of failed assets, the vice chancellor said.

This research has been acclaimed globally, and has been published by the prestigious and specialized scientific journal, Progress in Organic Coatings, the two associate professors claimed.

