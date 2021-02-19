IND USA
Indian Institute of Information Technology Allahabad. (File photo)
education

Now, IIIT-A to launch post-BSc 3-yr MTech course

By K Sandeep Kumar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 08:41 AM IST

Now the students who have passed BSc (electronics) and BSc (computer science) will also have an opportunity to pursue an MTech in their respective fields from the prestigious Indian Institute of Information Technology Allahabad (IIIT-A) albeit in three years instead of the usual two. 

In line with the new national education policy (NEP), the institute is gearing up to start this new course from the next academic session through which these BSc passed out students will be able to successfully clear a one-year bridge course and then earn their MTech from IIIT-A, say institute officials.

"This three-year MTech program will be a unique course. First year of this master’s degree course will be a bridging year. Here the program components have been designed in such a way that the student will first extend and advance the knowledge gained by them during the BSc degree studies and earn credits before they are taught regular MTech course syllabus," said IIIT-A director Prof P Nagabhushan while confirming the development. 

"The proposal has already been approved by our senate including the course curriculum. Once the board of governors, the apex-decision making body of the institute, grants its approval, the course would be launched," the IIIT-A director said. 

"Presently we are working on finalising the details of entrance exam for this course," he added. Prof Nagabhushan said this post-BSc three-year MTech program was NEP-inspired.

“As envisaged in NEP, institute will be giving an integrated package of knowledge delivery and also skill accretions. The basic feature of NEP is to reduce the contents, reduce module of classes and let candidates learn by experience. As per NEP, we have taken calculated decision to reduce the number of hours for theory classes and instead give the students time to interact and do more time for practical/experimenting,” he added. 

An academic equivalence committee would be present to decide the entry and exit option of any candidate and credit transfer, he said. 

Indian Institute of Information Technology Allahabad. (File photo)
education

Now, IIIT-A to launch post-BSc 3-yr MTech course

By K Sandeep Kumar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 08:41 AM IST
