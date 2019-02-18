Now, QR coded books in UP government schools, video tutorial, lecture can be downloaded on smartphones

To make learning more interactive for students, the UP Basic Shiksha Parishad has come up with QR code (Quick Response code) in textbooks of English medium schools of government-run schools.

The move is aimed at providing digital content related to particular chapters, which could be a short video lecture or 3D tutorial that students can download through their mobile phone.

There are nearly 5,000 Parshadiya English medium schools in UP.

“QR codes will also help teachers and guardians understand and explain the concepts better by watching film or reading additional content on their smart phones or computers,” said Sanjay Sinha, director, SCERT.

He said QR code is a machine-readable code consisting of an array of black and white squares, typically used for storing web-links or other information for reading by the camera on a smart-phone.

For this to work, a mobile phone application, ‘Diksha’, has been developed by the union ministry of human resource development (MHRD) that will help scan the QR code, said Sinha.

“The English Language Teaching Institute, UP (ELTI) at Prayagraj is an esteemed unit of SCERT, UP engaged in curriculum, textbooks, teaching-learning material related to English language,” said Skand Shukla, principal, ELTI, UP.

He said the QR code content has been developed by ELTI, working in tandem with the Diksha (Digital Infrastructure for Knowledge Sharing) team, and uploading it on their platform.

The Diksha platform offers teachers, students and parents engaging learning material relevant to the prescribed school curriculum.

“Teachers have access to aids like lesson plans, worksheets and activities, to create enjoyable classroom experiences,” said Shukla.

“Now, students can understand concepts better, revise lessons and do practice exercises. Parents can follow classroom activities and clear doubts outside school hours,” he said.

To access the content, one has to scan the QR code printed on the chapters in the textbooks, using the cell phone on which the mobile application Diksha has been uploaded. The app will take the user to more digital information on the subject, explained Shukla.

The content includes audio and video study material and not just reading reference material. The mobile application will be available for teachers, students and parents.

By downloading the app, teachers can also make use of this in the classrooms to show video content of that particular subject or chapter.

ELTI has uploaded the relevant supplementary material by identifying relevant material including videos, animations, power point presentations, maps and e-content. It has also developed most of it in-house in intensive workshops involving experienced teachers and computer experts.

“The in-house development of material is relevant because the online study material has to be adopted and adapted to the requirements of the students in rural and remote areas of the state,” said Akansha Saxena, master trainer in UP government schools.

“The content developed by ELTI is more than useful for students and teachers and teaching-learning exercise has become more interactive,” said Sanpanna Kumar Nigam, principal of English Medium Primary School in Bishunpur 2, Barabanki district.

First Published: Feb 18, 2019 12:07 IST