Now, UPSESSB to recruit teachers for govt high schools, Inter colleges

education

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 11:24 IST

Now recruitment of lecturers and LT Grade teachers in 2294 government-run high schools and intermediate colleges spread across the state will soon be conducted by Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB), said officials of the department.

LT Grade assistant teachers teach students of class 6 to class 10 in these institutions while lecturers teach students of class 11 and class 12, said a senior official of the secondary education department.

Presently these recruitments are being conducted through Uttar Pradesh Public Service Selection Commission (UPPSC). However, recruitment of principals in these government institutions would still be undertaken by UPPSC, he added.

Officials share that the UPPSC has been conducting recruitment of lecturers and LT Grade teachers for government-run high schools and intermediate colleges for the past many years.

In July 2018, the commission for the first time conducted a written exam for recruitment of 10768 LT Grade teachers and got in to trouble after question paper leak of the exam and subsequent arrest of its former examination controller Anju Katiyar by UP STF in this connection.

As a result, the state government has now ordered recruitment of only vacant posts of principals of these schools and colleges to be undertaken through UPPSC, the officials added.

The state government has ordered additional director (secondary education) Mahendra Dev and additional education director (government institutions) Anjana Goyal to prepare a road map in this regard at the earliest, the official added.

He shared that the director (secondary education) Vinay Kumar Panday had already issued instructions to officials concerned in this regard.

The order, a copy of which is in possession of Hindustan Times, cites decision taken during a review meeting of the state secondary education department in the state capital on June 17, 2019 that was chaired by chief minister Yogi Adityanath as the reason behind the move.

GROWING IMPORTANCE OF UPSESSB

The state government has already entrusted the board with the task of recruiting teachers for 971 Sanskrit schools and primary schools attached to over 4200 government-aided secondary schools of the state.

First Published: Aug 19, 2019 11:22 IST