NTA ARPIT 2020 result delayed

NTA ARPIT 2020 result delayed

NTA will declare the ARPIT 2020 result has been delayed. The result was expected to be announced on February 26. The NTA ARPIT 2020 exam was conducted on February 16, 2020 in two sessions.

Updated: Feb 27, 2020 11:31 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
NTA ARPIT Result 2020 has been delayed. Candidates who had appeared for the exam were expecting for the result on Wednesday, February 26. According to the NTA calendar, the NTA ARPIT 2020 result was to be declared on February 26. However, the result is not announced yet.

NTA had conducted the Annual Refresher Programme in Teaching (ARPIT) 2020 exam on February 16 in two sessions.

Candidates should keep checking the official website of NTA ARPIT regularly for any update. The result will be announced at ntaarpit.nic.in

How to check NTA ARPIT 2020 Result:

Visit the official website at ntaarpit.nic.in

On the hompeage, click on the link that reads ‘Download Result’

Key in your login credentials

Your result will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.

Direct link to check NTA ARPIT 2020 Result

