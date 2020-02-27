NTA ARPIT 2020 result delayed
NTA will declare the ARPIT 2020 result has been delayed. The result was expected to be announced on February 26. The NTA ARPIT 2020 exam was conducted on February 16, 2020 in two sessions.education Updated: Feb 27, 2020 11:31 IST
NTA ARPIT Result 2020 has been delayed. Candidates who had appeared for the exam were expecting for the result on Wednesday, February 26. According to the NTA calendar, the NTA ARPIT 2020 result was to be declared on February 26. However, the result is not announced yet.
Candidates should keep checking the official website of NTA ARPIT regularly for any update. The result will be announced at ntaarpit.nic.in
How to check NTA ARPIT 2020 Result:
Visit the official website at ntaarpit.nic.in
On the hompeage, click on the link that reads ‘Download Result’
Key in your login credentials
Your result will be displayed on screen
Download and take its print out.