NTA extends registration deadline of UGC- NET, CSIR- NET and other exams by a month

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 09:44 IST

National Testing Agency has extended the registration deadline for UGC- NET June exam 2020 and CSIR - NET examination in view of the hardships faced by candidates and parents due to lockdown. Moreover, NTA has extended the registration deadline of various other exams including IGNOU PhD and OPEN MAT admission test, NCHM JEE 2020, All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET), JNU entrance test and ICAR entrance test.

The last date to register for UGC NET June 2020 exam was April 16 which has been extended til May 16. According to the information bulletin, the UGC NET June exam will be conducted from June 15 to 20. The complete revised date sheet will be released on the official website of UGC NET at www.ntanet.nic.in.

Moreover, the JNU entrance exam registration process that began on March 2 and was scheduled to close on March 31 has been extended till April 30. According to the information bulletin, the entrance exam for all programmes is scheduled to be conducted from May 11 to 14, 2020

CSIR UGC NET June 2020 exam registration process that was scheduled to end on April 15 has been extended till May 15. Its registration window had opened on March 16. Candidates are advised to visit the official website of CSIR NET for full schedule.

The registration deadline for National Council for Hotel Management (NCHM) JEE 2020 has been extended from March 31 to April 30. The deadline for IGNOU PhD, OPENMAT exam has been extended from March 23 to April 30.

Also, the Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR) has also extended its registration deadline from March 31 to April 30. The last date of All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET)-2020 has also been extended from April 30 to May 31.

Check official notice here