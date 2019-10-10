JEE Main 2020: Registration process ends soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in

education

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 13:49 IST

The registration process for JEE main 2020 exam will end in a few hours from now, i.e. at 11.50 pm on Thursday, October 10. JEE Main computer based examination will be held between January 6 and January 11, 2020.

The NTA had earlier extended the last date to apply for JEE main 2020 from September 30 to October 10, 2019 to give candidates more time to apply.

However, the fees for the JEE Main 2020 exam can be paid until 11.50pm on October 11. The fee can be paid through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI and PAYTM services.

Candidates can make corrections in the application form between October 14 and October 20 (upto 11.50pm).

Candidates who want to appear in the exam and have still not applied can do so by visiting jeemain.nta.nic.in

Steps to apply for JEE main 2020:

1) Visit the official website of JEE main 2) Click on the link to ‘fill online application form’ 3) A new page will appear 4) Click on ‘New registration,’ and fill in the required details 5) Returning users can sign in 6) Application form will appear on the display screen 7) Fill in the required details and upload supporting documents 8) Pay the fees 9) Print the confirmation page generated after payment of fee and download it on your computer

In case the confirmation page is not generated after payment of fee then the transaction is cancelled and the candidates have to approach the concerned bank for refund of amount. However the candidate has to make another payment/transaction, in case the confirmation page is not generated.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 13:49 IST