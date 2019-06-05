NTA NEET Result 2019: 57.61% students pass in Bihar, check details here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2019 examination today, on June 5. The NEET 2019 was held on May 5 and May 20. Candidates can check their results online at ntaneet.nic.in.

This year, 57.61% students have passed the NTA NEET exam 2019. The pass percentage saw a dip of around 2.4% than last year when it was 60.15%.

Aashi Sinha of Bihar secured rank 4 under female physically handicapped category and an all India Rank 27459. She secured 542 marks obtaining 98.04% in the exam.

Out of the 83814 students who had registered for NTA NEET 2019 in Bihar, 76536 appeared and 44092 successfully cleared the NTA NEET exam 2019 making a pass percentage of 57.61%

This year a total of 1519375 students had registered for the NTA NEET 2019 from all over the country which is 14.52% more than last year figure of NEET(UG)-2018. 1410755 students had appeared for the exam and 1516066 Indian national students passed the exam making the total pass percentage of 99.78%

Girls outshone boys in NTA NEET 2019 as the pass percentage of female candidates who had taken NEET UG 2019 is 55.22% while only 44.78% male students passed the exam. A total of 680414 male candidates and 838955 female candidates had appeared for t he exam.

