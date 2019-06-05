NTA NEET Result 2019 LIVE Updates

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the results of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2019 examination on Wednesday, June 5. The NEET examination 2019 was held on May 5 and May 20.

Those who had appeared in the examination can check their NEET 2019 result on NTA website at www.ntaneet.nic.in.

A total of 15,19,375 students had registered for the exam held across the country. The exam consisted of one paper with 180 objective type questions from physics, chemistry and biology. The NTA had uploaded the answer key of NEET 2019 exam on May 30 and candidates were given time to raise objections.

In 2018, Kalpana Kumari had bagged AIR 1 In 2018, Kalpana Kumari bagged AIR 1. She belonged to Bihar and has also prepared for the exam in Delhi.





NEET result was out on June 4 last year The NEET 2018 results were declared on June 4





