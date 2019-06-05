NTA NEET Result 2019: Apoorv Raghav of Bihar’s Patna secures AIR 26

National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the result of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2019 on Wednesday, June 5.

Apoorv Raghav of Patna secured All India Rank 26 in NEET UG 2019 . He, however, appeared for the exam from Delhi as he was enrolled in Allen Classes in the national capital.He scored 690 out of 720 in NEET.

Talking to HT, Apoorv said that he wishes to get Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi. He has also appeared for AIIMS 2019 exam and he is waiting for the results.

“I have appeared for the AIIMS UG exam as well and the results are awaited. If I clear the AIIMS UG exam, I will prefer taking admission in AIIMS medical college, Delhi,” Raghav said.

His father Alok Kumar is the managing director in Bihar state hydroelectric power corporation (BHPC)and director in Bihar renewable energy development agency (BREDA), Energy department. Bihar. His mother Dr Purnima Singh is an assistant professor in J D Women’s college, Political Science department, Patna.

Talking about his interest in medical field he said, “I was inspired for medical studies by my maternal grand parents who are doctors in Vaishali, Bihar.”

Ask him about his study routine, he says, “I used to study for minimum five hours daily and left nothing for last moment. I covered the syllabus and prepared notes and stayed away from social media for two years.”

This year, 57.61% students have passed the NTA NEET exam 2019. The pass percentage saw a dip of around 2.4% than last year when it was 60.15%.

Out of the 83814 students who had registered for NTA NEET 2019 in Bihar, 76536 appeared and 44092 successfully cleared the NTA NEET exam 2019 making a pass percentage of 57.61%

First Published: Jun 05, 2019 18:01 IST