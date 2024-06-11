NTA SWAYAM January 2024 semester exam results declared on exams.nta.ac.in, direct link

NTA SWAYAM January 2024 Result: The National Testing Agency has announced results of the January 2024 semester examinations under the Study Webs of Active–Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM). Candidates who have appeared for the January semester examination for various courses under the SWAMAM can check their results on exams.nta.ac.in/SWAYAM. The direct link and other details are given below. NTA SWAYAM January result announced (exams.nta.ac.in)

The SWAYAM January 2024 semester exam was conducted by the NTA on May 18, 19, 26 and 28 in eight sessions and 279 centres in 248 cities across the country. The exam was held for 451 papers and the medium was English except for the language papers. A total of 77,467 candidates registered for the exam and 64,846 appeared.

The exam was conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) and hybrid (CBT+pen and paper) mode.

The CBT exam was held for 396 papers for which 75,354 candidates registered and 63,100 of them appeared.

The hybrid exam was for 55 subjects and 2,113 registered candidates. Of them, 1,746 appeared for the test.

The NTA has announced the result of the CBT exam only. The scores of the hybrid exam will be shared later.

“Results in respect of the balance courses whose Exam was held in Hybrid mode are under process and will be declared in due course,” the notification reads.

To check the results, candidates need to login with application number/email address.

“The responsibility of NTA is limited to inviting online applications, conduct of the test, declaration of Scores and providing the results to Ministry of Education for further action at their end. The final score card and certificates will be issued by the National Co-ordinators,” the NTA said.

For any clarifications, candidates can write to the NTA at swayam@nta.ac.in or call the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000.