SWAYAM January 2024 semester exam rescheduled due to Lok Sabha Elections, application begins

In view of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed the SWAYAM January 2024 semester examination scheduled on May 25. The exams will now be held on May 18, 19, 26 and 27, NTA said in the notification inviting online applications for the examination. SWAYAM January 2024 semester exam rescheduled due to Lok Sabha Elections (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Application forms for the Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) January 2024 semester can be submitted up to April 18 on exams.nta.ac.in.

The application form correction window will open on April 20 and close on April 22. The admit card release date will be announced later.

The duration of SWAYAM January semester examinations will be 180 minutes or three hours. There will be two shifts on the exam days – from 9 am to 12 pm and 3 pm to 6 pm. The subject and shift-wise detailed schedule is mentioned in the notification.

The medium of the question papers will be English, except for language courses, where the question papers will be in the respective languages only.

More information about the scheme of the exam, exam centers, exam timings, exam fee, the procedure for applying, etc., are contained in the SWAYAM-January 2024 information bulletin available on the website of NTA exams.nta.ac.in/swayam.

For any queries or clarifications, candidates can call the NTA Help Desk at 011-4075 9000 or write to NTA at swayam@nta.ac.in.

What is SWAYAM?

Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds or SWAYAM is a central government initiative for achieving three cardinal principles of the education policy: access, equity and quality.

It is aimed at bridging the digital divide among students. The platform offers online certification programmes on a variety of subjects.

National Testing Agency holds SWAYAM semester exams on computer-based mode or in hybrid mode (CBT mode and paper pen mode

Check the notice here for more details