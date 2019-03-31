NTA to conduct ICAR AIEEA, AICE JRF/SRF 2019, application begins on April 1, check details here

NTA ICAR AIEEA 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct ICAR- AIEEA (UG), ICAR- AIEEA (PG) and ICAR- AICE-JRF/SRF (PGS) exams

“The conduct of the ICAR-AIEEA (UG), ICAR-AIEEA (PG) & ICAR-AICE-JRF/SRF (PGS) examinations have been entrusted to the NTA by The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR),” an official notice issued by NTA reads.

The entrance exams will be held on July 1, 2019. The test will consist of a single paper in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

Candidates can check information brochure and application form at www.nta.ac.in and www.ntaicar.nic.in w.e.f. 01 April, 2019.

The notice further reads, “The NTA will conduct ICAR Examinations for 2019 for AIEEA (UG), AIEEA (PG) & AICE-JRF/SRF (PGS) on 01 July, 2019. The test will consist of single paper as given below:

First Published: Mar 31, 2019 15:08 IST