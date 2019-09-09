NTA UGC NET December 2019: Registration begins, here are the details

education

Sep 09, 2019

The online registration for NTA UGC NET 2019 examination starts on Monday, September 9. Interested candidates can apply for NTA UGC NET December 2019 exam from September 9 to October 9, 2019 from the official website, ntanet.nic.in. The Application Fees can be paid till October 10, 2019.

The NTA UGC NET December 2019 examination is scheduled to take place from December 2 to 6, 2019.

How to apply:

1. Visit the official website, https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in

2. Click on the tab ‘Fill online Application form.’

3. If you are a new candidate, click on ‘New Registration’ tab, appearing on the left side of the webpage.

4. Fill in the required information and register.

5. Log in with your new registration id.

6. Fill the application form

7. Upload scanned images along with your signature.

8. Download the form

9. Make the required payment

· General/EWS: Rs 1000

· OBC: Rs 500

· SC/ST/PwD: Rs 250

Eligibility:

1. Candidates who have secured at least 55% marks (50% for the candidates under reserved category) in Master’s Degree from universities/institutions recognized by UGC are eligible for the test

2. Following candidates are also eligible for the NTA UGC NET 2019 exam:

· Candidates who are appearing for their qualifying Master’s degree (final year) examination.

· Candidates whose final exam’s results are still awaited.

· Candidates whose qualifying examinations have been delayed.

Such candidates must complete their Masters degree within two years from the date of NET result with required percentage of marks, failing which they shall be treated as disqualified.

3. For JRF, the candidates should not be more than 30 years old. There is relaxation of age for SC/ST/OBC, transgender, women, candidates having research experience, etc. For assistant professor exam, there is no upper age limit for applying.

Exam Pattern:

First Published: Sep 09, 2019 18:07 IST