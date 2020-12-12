NTPC Recruitment 2020: Last day to apply for 70 diploma engineer vacancies, here’s direct link

Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 11:13 IST

NTPC Recruitment 2020: The online application window for National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) recruitment is closing on Saturday, December 12. NTPC has invited online applications for the post of Diploma Engineer for Pakri Barwadih Coal Mining Project (Jharkhand), Chatti Bariatu Coal Mining Project (Jharkhand), Keredari Coal Mining Project (Jharkhand), Dulanga Coal Mining Project (Odisha) and Talaipalli Coal Mining Project (Chhattisgarh) under Coal Mining Region of NTPC Limited. Aspirants can apply online at ntpccareers.net before the midnight of December 12.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 70 vacancies, out of which 40 vacancies are for Mining, 12 for Mechanical , 10 for Electrical, and 8 for Mine Survey.

Application fee: For General/EWS/ OBC category a--- Rs 300

SC/ ST/ PwBD/ XSM/ Female candidates are exempted from the payment of registration fee.

Educational qualification:

Mining: A candidate should possess a full time regular Diploma in Mining/ Mining & Mine Surveying Engineering with minimum 70% marks.

Electrical: A candidate should possess a full time regular Diploma in Electrical / Electrical & Electronics Engineering with minimum 70% marks.

Mechanical: A candidate should possess a full time regular Diploma in Mechanical/ Production Engineering with minimum 70% marks.

Mine Survey: A candidate should possess a full time regular Diploma in Mine Survey/ Diploma in Mining Engineering/Diploma in Mining & Mine Surveying with minimum 70% marks.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

