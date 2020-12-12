e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 12, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / NTPC Recruitment 2020: Last day to apply for 70 diploma engineer vacancies, here’s direct link

NTPC Recruitment 2020: Last day to apply for 70 diploma engineer vacancies, here’s direct link

NTPC Recruitment 2020: The online application window for National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) recruitment is closing on Saturday, December 12.

education Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 11:13 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
NTPC Recruitment 2020
NTPC Recruitment 2020
         

NTPC Recruitment 2020: The online application window for National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) recruitment is closing on Saturday, December 12. NTPC has invited online applications for the post of Diploma Engineer for Pakri Barwadih Coal Mining Project (Jharkhand), Chatti Bariatu Coal Mining Project (Jharkhand), Keredari Coal Mining Project (Jharkhand), Dulanga Coal Mining Project (Odisha) and Talaipalli Coal Mining Project (Chhattisgarh) under Coal Mining Region of NTPC Limited. Aspirants can apply online at ntpccareers.net before the midnight of December 12.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 70 vacancies, out of which 40 vacancies are for Mining, 12 for Mechanical , 10 for Electrical, and 8 for Mine Survey.

Application fee: For General/EWS/ OBC category a--- Rs 300

SC/ ST/ PwBD/ XSM/ Female candidates are exempted from the payment of registration fee.

Educational qualification:

Mining: A candidate should possess a full time regular Diploma in Mining/ Mining & Mine Surveying Engineering with minimum 70% marks.

Electrical: A candidate should possess a full time regular Diploma in Electrical / Electrical & Electronics Engineering with minimum 70% marks.

Mechanical: A candidate should possess a full time regular Diploma in Mechanical/ Production Engineering with minimum 70% marks.

Mine Survey: A candidate should possess a full time regular Diploma in Mine Survey/ Diploma in Mining Engineering/Diploma in Mining & Mine Surveying with minimum 70% marks.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

top news
India, Iran, Uzbekistan to hold first trilateral meet on Chabahar port use
India, Iran, Uzbekistan to hold first trilateral meet on Chabahar port use
Shah meets cops, security officials to pre-empt any chances of violence in Delhi
Shah meets cops, security officials to pre-empt any chances of violence in Delhi
Farmers will get new markets, more benefits: PM Modi on farm reforms
Farmers will get new markets, more benefits: PM Modi on farm reforms
Lancet introduces commission to discuss health care in India, make suggestions
Lancet introduces commission to discuss health care in India, make suggestions
Farmers protest enters 17th day: Toll plazas of Karnal, Panipat overpowered
Farmers protest enters 17th day: Toll plazas of Karnal, Panipat overpowered
India set to ask Pak for info on 7 Pulwama perpetrators
India set to ask Pak for info on 7 Pulwama perpetrators
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 9.8 million, 30,006 fresh cases in 24 hrs
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 9.8 million, 30,006 fresh cases in 24 hrs
Prateek Kuhad performs Kasoor, Cold/Mess, Tune Kaha, & more #HTLS2020
Prateek Kuhad performs Kasoor, Cold/Mess, Tune Kaha, & more #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In