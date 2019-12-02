e-paper
NTRO Recruitment 2019: Registration to fill 71 Vacancies of Technician begins at ntrorectt.in, 10th pass may apply

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 71 vacancies of Technicians. In which, three (03) vacancies are reserved for Persons with Disabilities in One Leg Affected (OL) and Hearing Handicap (HH) categories.

education Updated: Dec 02, 2019 13:18 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
NTRO Recruitment 2019. (Screengrab)
         

National Technical Research Organization has invited online applications for the recruitment of Technician ‘A’ under General Central Civil Service, Group ‘C’ (Non Gazetted, Non Ministerial). Candidates interested and eligible for the post can apply online at ntrorectt.in on or before December 23, 2019.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 71 vacancies of Technicians. In which, three (03) vacancies are reserved for Persons with Disabilities in One Leg Affected (OL) and Hearing Handicap (HH) categories.

Age limit:

Candidate should be between 18 to 27 years old. However, it must be noted that those candidates who will exceed the age limit before the closing date of the application won’t be eligible for the recruitment process. The Computer Based Examination is likely to be conducted during January/February 2020.

The age relaxation for the specific categories would be as per the Government rules and norms.

Educational Qualification:

•10th class or equivalent from a recognized board

•Certificate of Industrial Training Institute (ITI) or equivalent. Computer Operator & Programming/Computer Hardware/ Network (As on the Technician/Desk Top Publishing Operator/Information Technology & closing date Electronics System/Computer Software Application Maintenance/ of online Computer Hardware & Networking/ IT & Communication System application) Maintenance/Electronics/Electronics Mechanic/Radio & Television Mechanic/Refrigerator & Air Conditioner/Mechatronics/Electrical Maintenance/Electrician from a recognised institute

•Having a working knowledge of computer

For further information candidates are advised to read the detailed notification here: 

Here’s the direct link to apply online

How to apply:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the homepage, go to the Online applications tab

3.Fill in the requisite information and click on ‘start registration’

4.The registration form will appear on the display screen

5.Fill in all the required information and upload all supporting documents

6.At the end of the online registration, the candidate shall be prompted to confirm the information/details provided by him/her and to make, corrections, if any. However, it must be noted that once the candidate has completed his/her registration, he/she will not be able to correct/amend their registered online application

7.Download the application form and take its print out for future reference

8.Registration number will be informed to the candidate through e-mail/SMS.

