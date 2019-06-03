CHSE Odisha 12th result 2019: Odisha Class 12th science results declared, 72.33% pass

The Odisha board Class 12 science stream exam result was announced on Monday. Odisha higher education minister Arun Sahu released the results in Bhubaneswar. Out of 97,750 students who had written the science exam, 72.33% have passed compared to 76.98 per cent in 2018.

Girls have performed better than boys in odisha board Class 12 science exam with a pass percentage of 75.02%. The pass percentage for boys is 70.4%.

Balasore district records the highest pass percentage of 86.56%. Tribal-dominated Gajapati has the lowest pass percentage of 36.2%. Nine higher secondary schools record zero results. Not a single student managed to pass there.

Students in 29 higher secondary schools record 100% result. 35.87% students get third division while 33.81% pass with second division and 29.42% students get first division marks.

Students can check their result using their exam roll number and date of birth at the following websites: chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

Here is the direct link to check Odisha board Class 12 science result.

The CHSE Odisha board Class 12 science stream exam was between March 8 and 30 and 99000 students wrote the exam.

The Council of Higher Secondary education which conducts the examination, had announced the Science results on May 19 last year. Nearly 78% of the students had cleared the exam in 2018.

The Odisha Board of Secondary Education (BSE) declared the Class 10 or High School Certificate examination results in May. 70.78% or 3.97 lakh students passed the exam out of which 2.05 lakh were girls and 1.9 lakh were boys. In 82 Schools not a single students passed the exam while 289 schools had 100% pass percent. A total of 5,87,720 students appeared in the examination at 2,953 centres.

First Published: Jun 03, 2019 12:14 IST