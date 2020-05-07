Odisha announces dates for degree and post graduate examinations

education

Updated: May 07, 2020 15:01 IST

In a relief to thousands of students of Odisha pursuing higher education, the Odisha government has decided to conduct plus-3 final year semester examinations between June 20 and July 24 and post-graduate (PG) final semester examinations before August 20. These exams were postponed due to coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown due to Corona pandemic.

State higher education minister Arun Kumar Sahoo who held discussions with vice-chancellors of the state universities via video conferencing, said examinations for the sixth-semester undergraduate students or plus 3 final year students will be conducted between June 20 and July 24.

The results of the final year undergraduate examinations will be declared by August 31.

The examinations for the final year postgraduate students will be completed by August 20 and the results declared by September 20.

While there is uncertainty over holding a common entrance test for PG programmes in September-October this year due to Corona pandemic, officials said they expect to hold the entrance test. After writing the test, students will get a seat in any of the state universities according to their eligibility and performance. If it happens, it will be be the firs such test in Odisha.

Higher education department officials said the admission process for post-graduate classes will be over by October 20 and classes may start in November.

Higher education department secretary Saswat Mishra said university vice-chancellors and principals of the autonomous colleges have been asked to open the university and colleges from May 17 onwards by using one-third of the total workforce. A blueprint on strengthening teaching and learning via online is being prepared.

As universities were closed down untimely from March 23 onwards due to Corona and would be shut till June 16 for summer vacation, about 40 working days have been lost.

“For this a number of preparatory activities need to be undertaken in advance before re-opening of higher educational institutions such as completion of courses and doubt-clearing in on-line mode, preparation of conduct of examinations, disinfection of higher educational institutions and arrangements in hostels to maintain social distancing,” said Mishra.

The department has asked all teaching and non-teaching employees of the government universities and autonomous colleges to be available in their headquarters during the summer vacation so that they can come to office when called.