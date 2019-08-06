Odisha CHSE +2 Supplementary result 2019 declared

education

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) has declared the result of +2 supplementary exam results on the official website orissaresult.nic.in. The exam also known as Odisha +2 instant exam was conducted in the month of July for all stream- arts, commerce and science and vocational.

According to media reports, a total of 74.84% students have passed the Odisha CHSE +2 supplementary exam.

CHSE Odisha had declared the results of its main written exam on June 21, 2019. The pass percentage was 65.89% in arts and 70.26% in commerce. The pass percentage has declined compared to 2018. In 2018, pass percentage in Arts was 68.79 and commerce was 74.91.

A total of 2.31 lakh students appeared in the arts exam and 1.52 lakh have passed (in which 94,881 are girls and 57,442 are boys). In arts, 18,773 have passed in first division, 22,944 in second division and 110,451 have passed in third division.

