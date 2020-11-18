Odisha class 10 and 12 exams to get delayed, exam only after 3 months of classroom education

education

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 20:09 IST

Matric and higher secondary examinations in Odisha are likely to be delayed in the current academic year with the school and mass education minister Sameer Dash today indicating that the exams would not be held without offline classes being conducted for at least 3 months.

Speaking to reporters, Dash said the delay of matric and higher secondary examinations are inevitable this academic year due to pandemic as at least 3 months of offline classes are essential before holding the exams. “We’re bound to conduct exams for the sake of career of our students. But, our department will definitely see that the students are not deprived of the teaching facility meant for taking the mandatory exams. Facility for classroom teachings to our students for minimum three months has to be made before the exams this time,” he said.

Though schools in Odisha were set to open this month, the state government postponed it to December 31 fearing second wave of Covid. However, online teaching by school and mass education department and SC/ST department through mobile application as well as WhatsApp has not been very encouraging owing to patchy mobile network in tribal hinterlands as well as inability of several parents to buy smartphones for their children.

In several districts where mobile connectivity was poor, the students had to climb water tanks, trees or go up the nearby hills everyday to catch a bar of mobile network. There have been several instances where parents had to pawn off their jewellery or sell their cattle to buy smartphones.

Economic Survey 2018-19 revealed that more than 20% villages in Odisha did not have mobile connectivity and for every 100 people, the number of Internet subscribers was 28.22 against the national average of 38.02. In villages the internet subscription base was just 16 per 100 people.

The minister said no concrete decision has been taken for the school exams so far. “But we cannot afford to see that our students lose a year while students in other states move ahead,” he said.

West Bengal government early this month announced that there will be no pe-board examinations for Class 10, 12 exams.