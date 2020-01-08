e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 08, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 08, 2020
Home / Education / Odisha CM inaugurates projects worth Rs 200 crore, tribal school

Odisha CM inaugurates projects worth Rs 200 crore, tribal school

The chief minister emphasized the need of education for the deprived tribal population of Mayurbhanj district and hoped the newly set up institute will usher in a transformation in tribal population in order to bring them into the national mainstream.

education Updated: Jan 08, 2020 18:36 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Baripada (Odisha)
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.(PTI file)
         

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday inaugurated a residential school for tribal students and launched various developmental projects worth more than Rs 200 crore in Mayurbhanj district.

The chief minister emphasized the need of education for the deprived tribal population of Mayurbhanj district and hoped the newly set up institute will usher in a transformation in tribal population in order to bring them into the national mainstream.

Education is empowerment and the real transformation can be possible through education, he said.

The Adani-KISS residential school for the poor students built at a cost of over Rs 60 crore at Bankisole area of this tribal-dominated district is spread over an area of 50 acres and would house 1500 students.

It has all facilities like 24-hour uninterrupted power supply, smart classes and a 50-bed modern hospital managed by Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), Bhubaneswar.

Achyut Samanta, founder of KIIS and KIIT and Lok Sabha said the Adani Foundation fully funded the buildings and other infrastructure, while 50 acres of land was made available by KISS.

Dr Priti Adani, Chairperson of Adani Foundation, Odisha Revenue Minister Sudam Marndi, Mayurbhanj MP Bisweswar Tudu and Rajya Sabha member Sarojini Hembram were among those present on the occasion.

Adani said education is the most powerful tool for social transformation. Adani Foundation is happy to strengthen the education scenario in the far off tribal areas of Odisha by partnering with the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS).

The chief minister announced Rs 5 crore package for the development of Baripada Jagannath Temple and said the state government would provide funds for the beautification of Khiching Temple and other heritage sites of Mayurbhanj district.

Patnaik also unveiled several developmental projects such as drinking water and road connectivity works taken up at an investment of over Rs 200 crore for the district on the occasion.

tags
top news
Police have identified some masked attackers in JNU, say sources
Police have identified some masked attackers in JNU, say sources
‘If US commits a crime, it will receive decisive response,’ says Iran president
‘If US commits a crime, it will receive decisive response,’ says Iran president
‘Restore normalcy’: Centre’s curt advice to JNU vice chancellor after violence
‘Restore normalcy’: Centre’s curt advice to JNU vice chancellor after violence
Will welcome any Indian peace initiative for de-escalating tensions with US: Iran
Will welcome any Indian peace initiative for de-escalating tensions with US: Iran
Sister-in-law cuts woman over 100 times, believes sacrifice will heal father
Sister-in-law cuts woman over 100 times, believes sacrifice will heal father
TikTok flaws could have exposed user accounts through just an SMS
TikTok flaws could have exposed user accounts through just an SMS
People are cancelling the same ticket for Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak
People are cancelling the same ticket for Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak
Watch: IIM Ahmedabad students recite Faiz’s poetry to support JNU
Watch: IIM Ahmedabad students recite Faiz’s poetry to support JNU
trending topics
Bharat Bandh Live UpdatesBharat BandhGaganyaanJNU AttackAishe GhoshKareena KapoorChhapaakSamsung Galaxy Fold 2Virat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News