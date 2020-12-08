e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 08, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Odisha not to conduct undergraduate, PG exams at present due to Covid-19

Odisha not to conduct undergraduate, PG exams at present due to Covid-19

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Odisha government on Monday decided not to conduct examinations for undergraduate and postgraduate students in the state.

education Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 08:50 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
Bhubaneswar
(HT PHOTO)
         

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Odisha government on Monday decided not to conduct examinations for undergraduate and postgraduate students in the state.

According to the official letter by the Education Ministry of Odisha to the Chancellors and Heads of various universities, “Due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic related dislocation, the academic session has been badly affected. Though online teaching is continuing, most of the students are unable to get the benefits of such online teaching due to various reasons. Therefore, at present, it is not desirable to hold examination based only on online teaching.”

Conduct of examination should be considered only after the resumption of physical mode of teaching and completion of syllabus, the ministry said in a letter to the vice-chancellors of all state public university and principals of all government and non-government colleges coming under the higher education department.

On December 7, Odisha reported 368 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the number of cases in the state to 3,21,564, informed the state’s Information and Public Relations Department on Monday.

top news
How Bharat Bandh is likely to pan out across different states
How Bharat Bandh is likely to pan out across different states
Bharat Bandh: Police warn of action against disruptors, to deploy drones
Bharat Bandh: Police warn of action against disruptors, to deploy drones
Sonia Gandhi not to celebrate her birthday in view of farmers’ protests, Covid-19
Sonia Gandhi not to celebrate her birthday in view of farmers’ protests, Covid-19
Strike over new farm laws across India today
Strike over new farm laws across India today
Madhya Pradesh minister told to exit bungalow, dept regrets, officer shifted
Madhya Pradesh minister told to exit bungalow, dept regrets, officer shifted
Even lost his spot in Test : Chopra feels Pant ‘only has himself to blame’
Even lost his spot in Test : Chopra feels Pant ‘only has himself to blame’
Fog spell continues in Delhi; AQI remains in very poor category
Fog spell continues in Delhi; AQI remains in very poor category
Parliament: A look at how seating arrangement has evolved over the past 68 years
Parliament: A look at how seating arrangement has evolved over the past 68 years
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers protest LIVE updatesIndia Covid-19 CasesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19 vaccineIndia vs AustraliaCovid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In