Odisha OPSC Recruitment: 606 vacancies of lecturers on offer, application begins today

Odisha OPSC Recruitment: 606 vacancies of lecturers on offer, application begins today

OPSC Recruitment: Application Process for 606 posts of lecturers begins today. Check full details here.

Feb 08, 2020
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
OPSC Lecturers Recruitment
OPSC Lecturers Recruitment(HT file)
         

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited online application for lecturers posts in various disciplines under group A of OES (College branch) in government degree colleges.

The online application process begins today, February 8 and the last date to apply is March 2. However, the last date to deposit fee is March 6.

Educational Qualification:

Masters degree in the subject applied for with a minimum of 55% marks

2nd division pass in Bachelor’s degree.

NET Qualified in the concerned subject.

Age limit:

21-48 years

Selection Process: On the basis of overall academic performance

Candidates can apply online at opsconline.gov.in.

top news
