Odisha OPSC Recruitment: 606 vacancies of lecturers on offer, application begins today

Updated: Feb 08, 2020 09:11 IST

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited online application for lecturers posts in various disciplines under group A of OES (College branch) in government degree colleges.

The online application process begins today, February 8 and the last date to apply is March 2. However, the last date to deposit fee is March 6.

Educational Qualification:

Masters degree in the subject applied for with a minimum of 55% marks

2nd division pass in Bachelor’s degree.

NET Qualified in the concerned subject.

Age limit:

21-48 years

Selection Process: On the basis of overall academic performance

Candidates can apply online at opsconline.gov.in.