Odisha OPSC Recruitment: 606 vacancies of lecturers on offer, application begins today
OPSC Recruitment: Application Process for 606 posts of lecturers begins today. Check full details here.education Updated: Feb 08, 2020 09:11 IST
Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited online application for lecturers posts in various disciplines under group A of OES (College branch) in government degree colleges.
The online application process begins today, February 8 and the last date to apply is March 2. However, the last date to deposit fee is March 6.
Educational Qualification:
Masters degree in the subject applied for with a minimum of 55% marks
2nd division pass in Bachelor’s degree.
NET Qualified in the concerned subject.
Age limit:
21-48 years
Selection Process: On the basis of overall academic performance
Candidates can apply online at opsconline.gov.in.